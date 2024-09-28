Head-on crash
Serious traffic accident claimed one life
A serious traffic accident occurred late on Friday evening in the district of Braunau in Upper Austria. A 37-year-old man drove into the opposite lane and crashed head-on into the car of a 27-year-old man and his 40-year-old passenger. The latter was so trapped in the wreck that all help came too late for him.
A 40-year-old German from Bad Füssing had no chance on Friday at 10.50 pm. He was a passenger in the car of a 27-year-old Romanian from Obernberg am Inn on the Mauerkirchner Straße between Uttendorf and Mauerkirchen. Two people from Mauerkirchen (30, 33) were sitting in the car behind him.
Into the oncoming lane
For reasons as yet unknown, an oncoming driver from Mauerkirchen (37) suddenly crossed into the oncoming lane in the municipality of Helpfau-Uttendorf and plowed head-on into the 27-year-old's vehicle. The 30-year-old following behind was unable to brake in time and crashed into the rear of the accident victim.
Three people trapped in cars
Due to the enormous force of the impact, the 27-year-old and the 40-year-old were so trapped in their vehicle that they had to be freed by the fire department - however, all help came too late for the older man, who died on the spot. The younger man was taken to Braunau Hospital with serious injuries. The car of the 37-year-old man from Mauerkirchn was thrown into the ditch, he was also seriously injured, had to be cut out of the wreck and was taken to Altötting Hospital.
Crisis intervention team on site
The occupants of the third car (33, 30) were able to leave their vehicle independently and were injured to an indeterminate degree; they were also taken to Braunau Hospital. The rescue and clean-up operations were carried out by the Uttendorf and Mauerkirchen fire brigades, as well as the police, Red Cross, emergency doctors, the crisis intervention team and a towing company.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
