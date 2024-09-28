Serious traffic accident claimed one life

Three people trapped in cars

Due to the enormous force of the impact, the 27-year-old and the 40-year-old were so trapped in their vehicle that they had to be freed by the fire department - however, all help came too late for the older man, who died on the spot. The younger man was taken to Braunau Hospital with serious injuries. The car of the 37-year-old man from Mauerkirchn was thrown into the ditch, he was also seriously injured, had to be cut out of the wreck and was taken to Altötting Hospital.

Crisis intervention team on site

The occupants of the third car (33, 30) were able to leave their vehicle independently and were injured to an indeterminate degree; they were also taken to Braunau Hospital. The rescue and clean-up operations were carried out by the Uttendorf and Mauerkirchen fire brigades, as well as the police, Red Cross, emergency doctors, the crisis intervention team and a towing company.