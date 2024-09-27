Massive explosion
Bombs fly over Beirut after Netanyahu’s UN speech
Shortly after Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, promised further attacks on the Hezbollah militia at the UN, a massive explosion took place in southern Beirut. The Israeli air force apparently bombed the headquarters of the Islamists - where leader Hassan Nasrallah is also said to have been staying.
Israeli military aircraft flew attacks on south Beirut on Friday evening. "Enemy fighter jets flew a series of attacks in the area of the southern suburbs of Beirut," reported the Lebanese news agency NNA. AFP journalists heard strong explosions in the Lebanese capital and shortly afterwards the sirens of rescue vehicles.
Thousands of kilometers away, moments before the attack, Netanyahu vowed to ignore the demanded ceasefire: "We will continue to put pressure on Hezbollah until all our goals are achieved."
Videos show massive strike
The Israeli air force confirmed that it had targeted the Hezbollah command center. It is not yet known how many people died in the operation. Videos on social media suggest that it was probably a massive strike.
The Islamists' headquarters were located under a residential building, according to Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari. Thick clouds of smoke could be seen over Beirut and shock waves could be felt in the city. According to the Israeli military, they are investigating whether Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was hit and eliminated.
Addressing the Lebanese people at the UN in New York, Netanyahu said: "We are not at war with you. We are at war with Hezbollah, which has captured your country and is threatening to destroy ours." As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, "Israel has no other choice", Netanyahu said. He added that Israel has "every right to remove this threat and return our citizens safely to their homes, and that is exactly what we are doing".
Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed militia and a strong political force in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Netanyahu threatened Iran with harsh retaliation: "I have a message for the tyrants in Tehran: if you attack us, we will attack you". The international policy of appeasement towards Iran must come to an end, he said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
