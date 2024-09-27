Bombs fly over Beirut after Netanyahu’s UN speech

Addressing the Lebanese people at the UN in New York, Netanyahu said: "We are not at war with you. We are at war with Hezbollah, which has captured your country and is threatening to destroy ours." As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, "Israel has no other choice", Netanyahu said. He added that Israel has "every right to remove this threat and return our citizens safely to their homes, and that is exactly what we are doing".