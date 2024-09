The man who puts the chancellor in the right light

When it comes to election campaigns, Bernhard Ebner is an old hand. Whether at municipal level, for the provincial parliament or at national council level - nothing shakes the 51-year-old so quickly. However, the ÖVP's chief election strategist has never seen an election campaign like the current one. "The current election campaign is characterized by an immense polarization that has developed over time," says Ebner in the "Krone" interview.