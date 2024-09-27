Lady Gaga: The Joker hasn’t let her go

Let's look forward to 2025

"Harlequin" is an entertaining, artistically high-quality album that perfectly showcases Lady Gaga's immense vocal power and can probably also be seen as a distant swan song to her unique artistic liaison with Tony Bennett. As her career continues, the New Yorker is once again paving the way for a glittering artistic future that will one day take her from the big bombastic pop stages to smoky jazz clubs with atmosphere. But there's still plenty of time until then, so an album like this is ideal as an appetizer for what is yet to come. Now it's off to the cinema and then look forward to 2025, when Ms. Germanotta will delight us with the proper studio album. The only new track, "Happy Mistake", presented here as a foretaste, certainly whets the appetite.