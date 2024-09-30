Dispute with conductor
Fall on platform ends with charges in court
A 31-year-old woman has now had to answer for intentional bodily harm at St. Pölten Provincial Court. She had fallen while getting off the train and injured the train attendant in the process.
This train journey had lasting consequences for a 31-year-old woman. Not because of her climate ticket, however, but because of the delayed aftermath at St. Pölten Regional Court. This is where the Russian woman had to answer for assault. The woman was traveling by train from Vienna to Amstetten in June, as she has done many times before - she also had her bike with her. Which she also paid for, as she explained to Mr. Rat. What she did not know, however, was that a reservation is required to take two-wheelers on the train.
"You didn't need that in the past, just the ticket was enough," said the 31-year-old. However, she is said to have acknowledged the "ticket" handed out to her with great displeasure and immediately crumpled it up and threw it at the conductor's head. "There was a dustbin behind it, I wanted to hit it," the Russian woman tried to justify herself.
Lost balance when getting off the train
Shortly before getting off the train in Amstetten, the train attendant and the 31-year-old crossed paths again. When the Russian woman and her bike lost her balance as she got off the train, she literally fell out of the carriage and onto the platform. And with her, the conductor in front of her. Both women were injured in the fall. Despite the police being alerted, no charges were brought. So it was an accident.
Victim did not go to trial
The 31-year-old was all the more astonished when she received the charge of assault. "I'm terribly sorry, I didn't do it on purpose," says the Russian woman, not understanding the developments in the case. After the injured train attendant was absent from the hearing without excuse and the defendant was able to credibly describe the circumstances, the Russian woman was acquitted of the charge of intentional bodily harm.
