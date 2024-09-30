Fall on platform ends with charges in court

This train journey had lasting consequences for a 31-year-old woman. Not because of her climate ticket, however, but because of the delayed aftermath at St. Pölten Regional Court. This is where the Russian woman had to answer for assault. The woman was traveling by train from Vienna to Amstetten in June, as she has done many times before - she also had her bike with her. Which she also paid for, as she explained to Mr. Rat. What she did not know, however, was that a reservation is required to take two-wheelers on the train.