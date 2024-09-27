The competition is worried! Odermatt now even better?

Everything seems to be set for another season dominated by Odermatt. Especially as his most recent rival Marco Schwarz is still out of action. "I don't want to get stressed. It will take some time," the ÖSV athlete still can't say when he will return to the World Cup. At the end of October, when the competition races in Sölden, Schwarz wants to get going again on snow with "leisurely free skiing".