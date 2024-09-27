Rehearsal house Gnigl invites you to an open day

Established as a venue for dance courses and workshops

The house in Gnigl, a joint project of the City of Salzburg and the Province of Salzburg, has also been a rehearsal venue for three circus performances. All works have been or will be performed on Salzburg's stages. The rehearsal house primarily serves as a workplace for artists working in the performing arts. In the meantime, it has also established itself as a venue for dance courses and workshops.