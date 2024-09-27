For dance and theater
Rehearsal house Gnigl invites you to an open day
Since January 2024, the new rehearsal house in Gnigl has offered perfect rehearsal conditions for Salzburg's independent dance, theater and performance scene. On Thursday, October 3, the house invites all cultural professionals, residents and interested parties to visit the rehearsal venue from 2 pm to 7 pm and take a look behind the scenes.
The program includes rehearsals from the fields of dance, theater and circus. Experts will provide information about the infrastructure and technology. The new rehearsal rooms have been very well received. Since January 2024, artists have been developing their ideas here and working on professional dance and theater productions. Previously, the rehearsal house provided the necessary space to work on nine theater and dance pieces each.
Established as a venue for dance courses and workshops
The house in Gnigl, a joint project of the City of Salzburg and the Province of Salzburg, has also been a rehearsal venue for three circus performances. All works have been or will be performed on Salzburg's stages. The rehearsal house primarily serves as a workplace for artists working in the performing arts. In the meantime, it has also established itself as a venue for dance courses and workshops.
Interested parties can experience and learn a wide variety of dance styles: from hip hop and street dance to afro fusion, ballet, salsa and tango.
In addition, lighting and sound technology experts offer free workshops on the operation of modern sound and lighting technology.
Facts about the new rehearsal house
- Size: 954 m² rehearsal house, 300 m² workshop hall
- Start: January 2024
- Operating hours (almost) around the clock: Monday to Sunday, 6 a.m. to midnight
- Five rehearsal rooms plus storage rooms, lounge area, workroom, sanitary facilities and kitchenette
Open day
When: Thursday, October 3, from 2 to 7 p.m.
Where: Probehaus, Gewerbehofstraße 7, easily accessible by S-Bahn (Salzburg Sam S-Bahn station) and bus (line 10, Gewerbehofstraße stop) and bicycle.
