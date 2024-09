Is the highway the last place to meet?

Whenever I drive on the highway (and especially on the German one), I am reminded of my childhood in elementary school. There's the leisurely lurker who's always in your way, even if you're not speeding yourself. The tailgater who constantly gets on your nerves and harasses you, from behind or from the side, but never directly face to face. And the massive participant who has the certain feeling that the public space belongs mainly to him, which is why he occupies it as he pleases, and everyone else must obey him.