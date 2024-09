Not wearing a seatbelt: Driver (23) dies after accident

Another fatality has occurred on the Styrian roads: this time it was a Romanian (23) who - despite not having a driving license - was driving a car on Breitenauer Straße in St. Jakob-Breitenau in the direction of Mixnitz. For unknown reasons, he lost control of the car at around 0.40 a.m., veered off the road to the right, hit a lamp post and crashed into a stone wall and the entrance gate of a detached house.