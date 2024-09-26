Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pure celebrity drama

Is P. Diddy scandal straining Ashton Kutcher’s marriage?

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 09:51

Over the years, P. Diddy's parties have been among Hollywood's hottest haunts, but since his arrest for human trafficking, many have tried to portray their connections to him as insignificant. One person who is finding this particularly difficult is Ashton Kutcher. Rumor has it that this situation is even putting a strain on his marriage to Mila Kunis.

0 Kommentare

Shortly after P. Diddy's arrest, an interview with Kutcher from 2019 emerged in which he cleverly sidestepped questions about his participation in the rapper's infamous parties.

"Man, ... strange journey"
"Hot Ones" host Sean Evans asked Kutcher at the time if he had any "wild stories" to tell from the parties. Kutcher replied evasively, "I have many that I can't tell," adding, "I can't say that either," as he searched in vain for a harmless story to divulge. In the end, he couldn't come up with anything.

The only thing Kutcher did reveal about Diddy's parties was, "Diddy party stories, man ... that was a weird trip down memory lane."

Kutcher and Diddy, who still called himself Puff Daddy at the time, having lunch together at The Ivy in 2003 (Bild: Photo Press Service/www.pps.at)
Kutcher and Diddy, who still called himself Puff Daddy at the time, having lunch together at The Ivy in 2003
(Bild: Photo Press Service/www.pps.at)
Kutcher and P. Diddy not only met up at parties in the early 2000s, but also for sport. (Bild: Photo Press Service/www.pps.at)
Kutcher and P. Diddy not only met up at parties in the early 2000s, but also for sport.
(Bild: Photo Press Service/www.pps.at)

Meeting place for celebrities
In the first decade of the 2000s, P. Diddy was known for his legendary "White Parties" in the Hamptons, which were a meeting place for celebrities.

Ashton Kutcher celebrating exuberantly at one of . Diddy in 2009. (Bild: APA Pool/Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Ashton Kutcher celebrating exuberantly at one of . Diddy in 2009.
(Bild: APA Pool/Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Leonardo DiCaprio, who has since distanced himself from Diddy, and Ashton Kutcher also took part at the time. Both were still very young at the time and at the beginning of their careers and wanted to have fun and party - now they are associated with Combs' dark machinations.

Marital crisis with Kunis?
What does Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's wife, have to say? So far it's unclear, as the couple have not yet commented on the allegations against Diddy and will presumably continue to remain silent. Nevertheless, it is a strain on the marriage, which is considered to be a happy one. Rumors of a separation have even been circulating online.

But there is probably nothing to them. An insider very firmly told People magazine that the break-up rumors were "absolutely ridiculous and false". 

The actor couple, who have known each other since filming their joint series "The Wild Seventies", have been married for nine years and have a daughter and a son.

Is Kutcher and Kunis' marriage in crisis because of the actor's previous friendship with P. Diddy? (Bild: APA/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)
Is Kutcher and Kunis' marriage in crisis because of the actor's previous friendship with P. Diddy?
(Bild: APA/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Charge of forced prostitution
P. Diddy is currently in custody in a federal prison in New York awaiting trial on racketeering and forced prostitution charges.

Federal prosecutors accuse the rapper of abusing, threatening and coercing women to fulfill his sexual desires for decades. He reportedly forced women at his parties into "elaborate and staged sex performances", which he referred to as "freak-offs".

P. Diddy pleaded not guilty in court. Two bail offers in the millions were rejected. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Elizabeth Williams)
P. Diddy pleaded not guilty in court. Two bail offers in the millions were rejected.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Elizabeth Williams)

Civil lawsuits for rape
During a search of his property, investigators are said to have found around a thousand bottles of baby oil, and it is reported that the women were so exhausted after the so-called "freak-offs" that they needed medical infusions.

Several women have already made allegations of rape against him in civil lawsuits. 

Another civil lawsuit was added this week. The allegations include rape, forced oral sex and the creation of video recordings that were later published by Combs and sold as pornography. On Tuesday, the plaintiff tearfully described the alleged incident from 2001 in which she was brutally abused by Combs and a coworker.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf