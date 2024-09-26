Pure celebrity drama
Is P. Diddy scandal straining Ashton Kutcher’s marriage?
Over the years, P. Diddy's parties have been among Hollywood's hottest haunts, but since his arrest for human trafficking, many have tried to portray their connections to him as insignificant. One person who is finding this particularly difficult is Ashton Kutcher. Rumor has it that this situation is even putting a strain on his marriage to Mila Kunis.
Shortly after P. Diddy's arrest, an interview with Kutcher from 2019 emerged in which he cleverly sidestepped questions about his participation in the rapper's infamous parties.
"Man, ... strange journey"
"Hot Ones" host Sean Evans asked Kutcher at the time if he had any "wild stories" to tell from the parties. Kutcher replied evasively, "I have many that I can't tell," adding, "I can't say that either," as he searched in vain for a harmless story to divulge. In the end, he couldn't come up with anything.
The only thing Kutcher did reveal about Diddy's parties was, "Diddy party stories, man ... that was a weird trip down memory lane."
Meeting place for celebrities
In the first decade of the 2000s, P. Diddy was known for his legendary "White Parties" in the Hamptons, which were a meeting place for celebrities.
Leonardo DiCaprio, who has since distanced himself from Diddy, and Ashton Kutcher also took part at the time. Both were still very young at the time and at the beginning of their careers and wanted to have fun and party - now they are associated with Combs' dark machinations.
Marital crisis with Kunis?
What does Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's wife, have to say? So far it's unclear, as the couple have not yet commented on the allegations against Diddy and will presumably continue to remain silent. Nevertheless, it is a strain on the marriage, which is considered to be a happy one. Rumors of a separation have even been circulating online.
But there is probably nothing to them. An insider very firmly told People magazine that the break-up rumors were "absolutely ridiculous and false".
The actor couple, who have known each other since filming their joint series "The Wild Seventies", have been married for nine years and have a daughter and a son.
Charge of forced prostitution
P. Diddy is currently in custody in a federal prison in New York awaiting trial on racketeering and forced prostitution charges.
Federal prosecutors accuse the rapper of abusing, threatening and coercing women to fulfill his sexual desires for decades. He reportedly forced women at his parties into "elaborate and staged sex performances", which he referred to as "freak-offs".
Civil lawsuits for rape
During a search of his property, investigators are said to have found around a thousand bottles of baby oil, and it is reported that the women were so exhausted after the so-called "freak-offs" that they needed medical infusions.
Several women have already made allegations of rape against him in civil lawsuits.
Another civil lawsuit was added this week. The allegations include rape, forced oral sex and the creation of video recordings that were later published by Combs and sold as pornography. On Tuesday, the plaintiff tearfully described the alleged incident from 2001 in which she was brutally abused by Combs and a coworker.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
