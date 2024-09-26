That’s why cohesion got even better in Hartberg

Manfred Schmid only took up his post on Monday - today, Thursday, the new Hartberg coach is already getting down to business at the "cold start" with a home game against WSG Tirol! "Of course, he hasn't been able to get much in during this short time. The coach has had a lot of conversations with us players and formed his own impression. He first has to get to know us better," says Jürgen Heil about the first few days of the Schmid era in Eastern Styria.