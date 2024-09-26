Schmid celebrates debut
That’s why cohesion got even better in Hartberg
Let's go! Manfred Schmid starts his Hartberg era today (18:30) at home against WSG Tirol. The new coach hasn't had much time, but the aim is to finally secure a first win in the Bundesliga. Captain Jürgen Heil demands: "We have to win, not just play along nicely."
Manfred Schmid only took up his post on Monday - today, Thursday, the new Hartberg coach is already getting down to business at the "cold start" with a home game against WSG Tirol! "Of course, he hasn't been able to get much in during this short time. The coach has had a lot of conversations with us players and formed his own impression. He first has to get to know us better," says Jürgen Heil about the first few days of the Schmid era in Eastern Styria.
In any case, the veteran is in a positive mood after the first sniff: "Schmid is a personality, radiates something. That's important," emphasizes the TSV captain.
The last few weeks have brought us even closer together. That's a good basis for success.
Hartberg-Kapitän Jürgen Heil
The aim is to finally secure their first league three-pointer against Tirol. However, Semlic's men will come with a broad chest after the 0-0 draw against Salzburg: "Our aim is to pick up six points from the home games against Tirol and Sunday against Altach! We finally have to win, not just keep playing along," said the captain.
It will be some time before Schmid's signature can be seen. "But in terms of soccer, we're not far apart," explained the new "commander", who noticed a good mentality at the first training session.
Heil also nods: "We have a good foundation and a strong team. Now we have to get points. The last few weeks have welded us together even more. The more difficult it is, the more we stick together. That's a good basis for being successful."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.