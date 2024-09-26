Hundreds of children even had to be turned away!

Volleyball is still booming in Styria! 5 out of 19 teams in the men's and women's national leagues come from our province, in the second league there are even 13 out of 40 - meaning that the Green Mark has the most representatives of all provinces in the top two leagues. The Styrian association also reported a record year: 83 teams in operation is a new record. "We are the strongest regional association and have a broad base. We win several junior titles every year," says Michael Horvath, Vice President of both the Austrian and Styrian associations, proudly. "But we have a massive problem: the infrastructure!"