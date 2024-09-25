Officers also injured
Wanted a job: Man attacks hotel employee
Breakfast and a job: that's what a man demanded early in the morning on Tuesday in a Viennese hotel in Hernals. Because the 28-year-old did not get either, he went on such a rampage that the police had to be alerted. Two hotel employees and four police officers were injured in the incident.
Because no one complied with the suspect's demands, he pushed a hotel employee against the wall, causing her to hit her head against a ledge. He followed another employee out of the hotel onto the street and punched her in the head, police said on Wednesday.
Suspect smelled of alcohol
The man, who smelled faintly of alcohol, was described as being 1.90 to 1.95 meters tall and very muscular. After his attack at 6.30 a.m. in the boutique hotel on Hernalser Gürtel, the Austrian fled. Alerted police officers from the Döbling municipal police station stopped the 28-year-old. He then verbally abused the officers, approached them threateningly and hit the officers with his fist, forcing them to use pepper spray.
Handcuffs and ankle cuffs applied
They tried to use physical force to restrain the attacker. In the process, the man punched and kicked, injuring four police officers. The raving man eventually had to be handcuffed and handcuffed. He threatened and verbally abused the officers incessantly. During questioning, the 28-year-old was uncooperative and refused to make a statement.
A total of three of the four injured police officers were unable to continue their duties. The two hotel employees reportedly remained unharmed.
