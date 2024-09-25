At the age of 31
Injury seals the end of world champion’s career
Ex-Real player Raphael Varane has announced the end of his career. The Frenchman suffered a serious knee injury in his first game for his new club Como Calcio. The 2018 world champion has now drawn the bitter consequences.
"I've fallen and got up a thousand times, and this time it's time to stop and hang up my boots," Varane wrote on Instagram, announcing the end of his career as a professional footballer.
The 31-year-old had only signed a contract with Serie A promoted Como Calcio in the summer and wanted to embark on a new sporting adventure. However, this ended suddenly and brutally. In his first match for coach Cesc Fabregas' team against Sampdoria Genoa in August, he suffered a serious knee injury.
The 2018 World Cup winner was subsequently not registered by his club for the new season and was ruled out for an "indefinite period". Varane has now drawn a line in the sand himself.
Successful career with country and club
"I have no regrets, I wouldn't want to change anything. I've won more than I could ever have dreamed of, but apart from the awards and trophies, I'm proud that I've stuck to my principles of honesty no matter what," the 31-year-old now sums up.
The defender has often been plagued by injuries in his career and has now apparently had enough. Varane became world champion with France in 2018 and won three Spanish championships and four Champions League titles with Real Madrid.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
