Hamilton and Mercedes disagree: “Makes no sense”

Hamilton begged to be allowed to start on mediums, but his team was adamant. When he then realized that he was the only one besides Daniel Ricciardo to start on a soft compound, his frustration got the better of him. "I tried my best to keep up with the guys in front of me, but they were too fast. I tried to run the tire as long as possible and had to stop on lap 17. From that moment on, I knew the race was over for me, because the hard tire was going to be a struggle in this heat." We can only hope that the Englishman's concerns are heard in Austin and that he gets the tires he wants on October 20 ...