Erdogan compares Netanyahu to Hitler at the UN

"More than appalling"

With regard to Hitler, the Foreign Ministry in Vienna reacted promptly and indignantly. "Comparisons with the darkest chapter of our history are more than appalling. We reject the kind of polemics that the Turkish president is engaging in. Pouring oil on the fire in such an alarming phase is completely irresponsible. Everyone should strive for de-escalation, in words and deeds," the ministry announced on Platform X on Tuesday evening.



