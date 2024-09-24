Ministry outraged
Erdogan compares Netanyahu to Hitler at the UN
The escalating Middle East conflict dominated the opening of the UN General Debate on Tuesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even compared Israel's head of government Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler. The Foreign Ministry in Vienna reacted indignantly.
"Just as Hitler was stopped 70 years ago by the alliance of humanity, Netanyahu and his gang of murderers must also be stopped by the alliance of humanity," Erdogan said in New York on Tuesday.
The UN Security Council was doing nothing in the Gaza Strip and Israel's government was committing "genocide". "(...) What are you waiting for to put an end to this cruelty, this barbarism?" said the Turkish President in front of numerous heads of state and government from all over the world (see video above).
"More than appalling"
With regard to Hitler, the Foreign Ministry in Vienna reacted promptly and indignantly. "Comparisons with the darkest chapter of our history are more than appalling. We reject the kind of polemics that the Turkish president is engaging in. Pouring oil on the fire in such an alarming phase is completely irresponsible. Everyone should strive for de-escalation, in words and deeds," the ministry announced on Platform X on Tuesday evening.
Here you can see the tweet from the Foreign Ministry.
Netanyahu postponed trip
US President Joe Biden has also endorsed this view. He warned of an "all-out war" in Lebanon and appealed to the parties to the conflict to continue working on a diplomatic solution. It was time to "end this war" and reach an agreement, said Biden with regard to the Gaza Strip.
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "a constant nightmare that threatens to plunge the entire region into chaos", said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed his trip to the UN General Debate due to the conflict with Hezbollah. He will arrive in New York on Thursday and give his speech on Friday, according to reports.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) is also expected to arrive on Thursday and give a speech.
