Linz’s Volksgarten should become a protection zone

Up to 4000 euros fine

Anyone who enters the protection zone despite a ban is committing an administrative offense and must pay a fine of up to 1,000 euros, or up to 4,000 euros in the event of a repeat offense. If the person is unable to pay, they face a substitute custodial sentence of up to four weeks. Hessenpark and Kremplstraße in Linz have been such protection zones since June 1, 2018. Since then, there have been 317 (Hessenpark) and 734 (Kremplstraße) expulsions. There have also been numerous reports.