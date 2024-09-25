Demand after attack
Linz’s Volksgarten should become a protection zone
After a savage knife attack in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon, the FPÖ is calling for police measures in the Volksgarten in Linz. According to local residents, drug offenses in particular have increased sharply in recent times. Two examples from Linz show how a protection zone can work.
Five people who got into a loud argument, one of them armed with a 35 to 40 centimeter long knife: This violent scene in the Volksgarten in Linz on Saturday afternoon shocked many local residents. The attacker, a 25-year-old Somali, who is said to have had 1.6 per mille alcohol at the time of the attack, has since been remanded in custody.
Drug dealing "in the cellars"
"For a few weeks now, foreign drug dealers have been increasing their presence in the Volksgarten. Even the groups that used to cause trouble here have complained about this. The current situation is simply unacceptable," says FPÖ City Councillor for Security Michael Raml. Residents also speak of drug dealing "in the cellars" around the Volksgarten.
How a protection zone works
Following the current incident, Raml is calling for a police protection zone in addition to the existing ban on alcohol in the Volksgarten. But what is it anyway? In a protection zone, the police can prohibit people who commit criminal acts from entering and direct them away from the zone. "This would give us an even more efficient security package for the Volksgarten," demands Raml.
Up to 4000 euros fine
Anyone who enters the protection zone despite a ban is committing an administrative offense and must pay a fine of up to 1,000 euros, or up to 4,000 euros in the event of a repeat offense. If the person is unable to pay, they face a substitute custodial sentence of up to four weeks. Hessenpark and Kremplstraße in Linz have been such protection zones since June 1, 2018. Since then, there have been 317 (Hessenpark) and 734 (Kremplstraße) expulsions. There have also been numerous reports.
In addition to the alcohol ban, we need a police protection zone, preferably also for the streets around it.
From December 1, 2023 to May 27 of this year, 32 crimes were reported in Hessenpark: 12 for theft, 13 for theft by burglary, three for assault and two under the Narcotics Act. The Kremplstraße area in particular has to contend with drug offenses. In the same period, a total of 410 crimes were reported there - 379 of which were related to narcotics.
It used to be Hessenpark or the square in front of Linz Central Station. Now the dealers have apparently chosen the Volksgarten as their new drug hub. The location is "ideal" for the criminals: easily accessible by public transport, you can flee in all directions in the event of a police check - and you're in the center.
And that's the big problem. Just a few meters away, small children are playing in the playground and innocent passers-by are strolling along the country road.
But one thing is also certain: if a protection zone really is introduced, the dealers will quickly find a new spot.
