Optimism before the election
Styrian Neos rule out coalition with FPÖ
Styrian Neos leader Niko Swatek is optimistic about the National Council elections - and hopes that the result will bring momentum to the Styrian election campaign. There he has a new face at his side in Bettina Schoeller. The Neos want to "tip the scales" - but not form a coalition with the FPÖ.
Swatek's findings are not new, yet they sound drastic: "Styria is at a standstill, the country is developing in the wrong direction!" No reforms, no ambition, too few childcare places, too long waiting times in hospitals, too high taxes for citizens and entrepreneurs, post haggling: this is the criticism the Neos leader directs at the black-red state government. And uses an old left-wing phrase: "From November 24 (the day of the state elections, note), a fresh wind should blow again."
Ex-Wiki boss Schoeller as a lateral entrant
Bettina Schoeller will also ensure this. The former managing director of Wiki, a large provider of nurseries and crèches, is currently head of clinical psychology at the St. Radegund private clinic and is running behind Swatek as list runner-up. The career changer thus combines expertise in two key areas for Neos: "I know the challenges in these areas and want to make a difference," says Schoeller. Specifically, there should be more prevention in the area of mental health, for example.
The Neos have been the driving force behind many changes, such as the salary increase in primary education or the advertisement for district governors.
In third place on the list is Robert Reif from Oberzeiringen, who already sits alongside Swatek in the provincial parliament. He sees himself as a "voice for rural areas". The mayors are often left out in the rain with their problems. In the fight against soil sealing, for example, Reif is in favor of shifting responsibility from the municipalities to the state - the same also applies to the employment of music school teachers, as he says with regard to the recent turbulence surrounding the Fohnsdorf music school.
Styrian election campaign lacks "drive"
In order for Reif to remain in parliament in the future, the Neos must achieve a third mandate. Swatek is confident: he believes that his party will be among the winners in the national elections on Sunday. This will then bring new "drive" to the currently still sluggish Styrian election campaign. "There are currently no major issues at state level."
Future government participation would be appealing, "we want to tip the scales". However, the party could not imagine working with the FPÖ. And there are also unflattering words for the KPÖ: "There are good social workers in the front row, but the back rows represent a world view that is not compatible with a liberal, open democracy." Incidentally, the Neos campaign budget amounts to around 650,000 euros.
