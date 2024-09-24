Styrian Neos rule out coalition with FPÖ

In third place on the list is Robert Reif from Oberzeiringen, who already sits alongside Swatek in the provincial parliament. He sees himself as a "voice for rural areas". The mayors are often left out in the rain with their problems. In the fight against soil sealing, for example, Reif is in favor of shifting responsibility from the municipalities to the state - the same also applies to the employment of music school teachers, as he says with regard to the recent turbulence surrounding the Fohnsdorf music school.