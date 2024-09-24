Believes in victory plan
Selenskyj optimistic: end of war possible in 2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes that the war against Russia can be ended in 2025. "Decisive action now can accelerate a fair end to Russian aggression against Ukraine next year," he wrote after a meeting with a delegation from the US Congress on X
Selensky is optimistic about an early end to the war with Russia. "I think we are closer to peace than we think," Selensky expressed his optimism in an interview with the US broadcaster ABC News. The end of the war is approaching. In the interview, he also called on the USA and other partners to continue to support Ukraine.
"Our victory plan will help to practically force Russia to make peace," said Selensky, who wants to present his plan in talks and possibly also in public speeches. He wants to use the plan to secure additional political and military support from his allies.
Selenskyj talks about his victory plan in the video:
According to a report in the British newspaper "The Times", it includes a demand for Western security guarantees similar to those of NATO membership. In addition, unspecified weapons and further financial aid are to be requested.
Autumn seen as decisive phase
Selensky sees the fall as the decisive phase for the further course and end of the war. "Together with our partners, we can strengthen our position as necessary for our joint victory - for a truly just peace," he explained in his daily video address to his compatriots.
Ukraine under military pressure in the east
While the Ukrainians themselves are certified by independent observers to have slowed down the Russian advance on the strategically important Pokrovsk, the situation in front of Kurakhove further south remains dangerous for the defenders. Advances by Russian troops near the mining town of Hirnyk are threatening to encircle several units there.
A similar evasion of the defensive positions is also indicated further south near the town of Wuhledar, which the Russian army has tried in vain to capture in the past with frontal assaults.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
