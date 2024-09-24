Vorteilswelt
That would be a hammer

Schalke is reeling – is Raul coming?

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 07:27

That would be a real bombshell: Will Raul become the new coach of the reeling German cult club Schalke 04? It's not overly likely - but it's not impossible either.

As so often in the recent past, things are boiling at Schalke. At the weekend, the Royal Blues squandered a 3:0 lead at home against Darmstadt in the second German league and actually lost 3:5. Too much of a "good thing" for the club's officials. Only in third place in the table after six rounds, the management decided to pull the emergency brake and sack coach Karel Geraerts after less than a year.

New coach Raul?
And now? It doesn't seem to have been decided yet. However, the German media are having mischievous fun bringing a really big name into play: Raul, one of the world's best strikers as an active player, who also scored for Königsblau for two years. He is currently in charge of the second team at Real Madrid, his real "life club". The newspaper "Bild" claims to have learned that he is not ultimately happy there at the moment, however, because many talented players have been snapped up. Are there really negotiations with Royal Blue? In any case, Schalke's top management did not want to attach any significance to a stay in Madrid a few days ago. It had nothing to do with Raul and a possible engagement as coach, they said in response to an inquiry from Bild.

It doesn't seem very likely at the moment - but it would still be a great move if Raul were to return to Gelsenkirchen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

