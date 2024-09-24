Schalke is reeling – is Raul coming?

New coach Raul?

And now? It doesn't seem to have been decided yet. However, the German media are having mischievous fun bringing a really big name into play: Raul, one of the world's best strikers as an active player, who also scored for Königsblau for two years. He is currently in charge of the second team at Real Madrid, his real "life club". The newspaper "Bild" claims to have learned that he is not ultimately happy there at the moment, however, because many talented players have been snapped up. Are there really negotiations with Royal Blue? In any case, Schalke's top management did not want to attach any significance to a stay in Madrid a few days ago. It had nothing to do with Raul and a possible engagement as coach, they said in response to an inquiry from Bild.