First statement
Rapid announces sanctions after scandalous derby
Rapid made an official statement on Monday regarding the riots after the Vienna derby against Austria. The tenor: there will be sanctions.
"As SK Rapid, we condemn any violence from and in the stands - regardless of which side - in the strongest possible terms," read a statement from the club. "This was clearly communicated by several SK Rapid officials immediately after the incidents. Now it is time to process and analyze these incidents, which began yesterday evening and has continued since the early hours of Monday morning."
The sanctions
And it goes on to say: "We would also like to clarify: SK Rapid will impose the applicable sanctions on persons who are guilty of gross misconduct, in particular by setting off fireworks, throwing pyrotechnic objects or storming the pitch. These are (a) the imposition of an indefinite ban from the Allianz Stadium, (b) the application for a nationwide stadium ban and, if necessary, the withdrawal of membership and annual ticket."
Rapid is therefore focusing on open communication with the league, security services and the relevant authorities. "Personal and online meetings are already taking place on an ongoing basis, including, of course, with those responsible at the Vienna State Police Directorate," explained the Hütteldorfer.
What happened? Pyrotechnics from the Austria sector landed in the Rapid family sector. Rapid supporters storm into the other corner of the stadium after the end of the game (2:1). Flares also fly from them. At least 27 people are injured, including ten police officers. The police issue over 577 reports.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
