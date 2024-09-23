Automatically saved design

Lingerie layered look
At the age of 66, pop singer Madonna can't be dissuaded from wearing frivolous outfits. After attending the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in a full-body veil made of lace, she appeared at the party afterwards in a wild combination of lingerie.
At the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, the pop icon initially attracted everyone's attention when she appeared in a breathtaking full-body veil made of delicate lace to view the spring collection. But as you would expect from the legendary artist, this was just the beginning - at the after-party that followed, she caused quite a stir.
Madonna appeared at the after-party in an ensemble that can probably be described as a layered lingerie look.
Agelessly tight
She combined a black bra with a transparent, wafer-thin white negligee that perfectly emphasized her slim silhouette. She wore a black lace corset with suspender straps over the negligee. Her shoulders were adorned with a teasing black fur scarf, which added a touch of glamor to the look.
Her legs were particularly striking, tucked into black fishnet tights and knee-high lace-up boots, which added to the boudoir effect. Long, see-through gloves also emphasized her arms, while a playful lace hairband worked into her blonde hair added a romantic touch to the ageless singer's style.
Long full-body veil
However, before she caused a stir at the party with her extravagant outfit, the "Queen of Pop" showed up at the fashion show in a more restrained but still typical Madonna style: a floor-length, semi-transparent full-body veil made of black lace. This look emphasized Madonna's ability to be both mysterious and flamboyant while maintaining her iconic presence.
Homage to iconic fashion moments
Dolce & Gabbana's spring collection, which Madonna enthusiastically followed, was a tribute to her most iconic fashion moments. The designers drew inspiration from her iconic looks - including Jean Paul Gaultier's famous cone bra and the religious symbols Madonna has repeatedly used in her outfits and stage performances throughout her career.
The entire show was a tribute to the singer, who has been known for decades for her provocative and innovative styles.
