"Creeping escape"
Drunk driver almost fell asleep in the tunnel
There was nowhere to go but the car! In a drunken stupor, a 31-year-old man got behind the wheel near Wels and it came as it had to: he could no longer control his car. He caused a property damage accident and then almost fell asleep in the middle of the tunnel while "sneaking away" from the police.
After the police saw a parked vehicle on the hard shoulder on the opposite side of the Pyhrnautobahn in the direction of Wels shortly before 7 p.m., the patrol wanted to check the driver. It was also suspicious that the car was damaged and several crash barriers had been demolished.
Driver ignored police
While the police officers "turned around", the driver drove on. The officers were only able to find the badly damaged car again in the middle of the Noitzmühle tunnel. The 31-year-old driver from Eberstalzell was driving through the tunnel at a low speed in the right-hand lane and almost fell asleep while driving.
The patrol drove up to the vehicle and tried to make contact with the driver. Despite the blue lights and siren being switched on and clear hand signals, the driver did not stop and continued to "sneak" through the tunnel. He only stopped outside on the hard shoulder.
Driver's license gone
A breathalyzer test was ordered immediately and the result was 5.54 per mille. The driver's license was confiscated on the spot. As the driver's state of health deteriorated, the ambulance was called and the drunk driver was taken to the hospital in Wels.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
