Styrian Challenger ended with a Spanish fiesta

The Tennis ATP 125 Challenger in Bad Waltersdorf came to an end with a Spanish fiesta. The 27-year-old Majorcan Jaume Munar, number 74 in the world, swept his opponent in the final, Thiago Seyboth Wild from Brazil, off Center Court 6:2, 6:1 in front of 1500 fans. "I knew exactly what I had to do. I was too passive in our last duel in Rio, I changed that from the start today," was Munar's summary after his tenth Challenger title, which brought him 125 points and a winner's cheque for 20,300 euros.