Styrian Challenger ended with a Spanish fiesta
Spain versus Brazil in the final of the Bad Waltersdorf Trophy! Almost 1,500 tennis fans were thrilled by the final between Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild and Spain's Jaume Munar. The number four against the number one of the top-seeded ATP 125 Challenger went to the Spanish pro in the end.
The Tennis ATP 125 Challenger in Bad Waltersdorf came to an end with a Spanish fiesta. The 27-year-old Majorcan Jaume Munar, number 74 in the world, swept his opponent in the final, Thiago Seyboth Wild from Brazil, off Center Court 6:2, 6:1 in front of 1500 fans. "I knew exactly what I had to do. I was too passive in our last duel in Rio, I changed that from the start today," was Munar's summary after his tenth Challenger title, which brought him 125 points and a winner's cheque for 20,300 euros.
While the tournament now has priceless value for the region. Last year, the Trophy already achieved an advertising value of 1.6 million euros - and this year, with a total of 62 singles and doubles matches plus hosting of the Davis Cup and 30 hours of TV coverage, the trend is rising!
The sporting level is also rising. "The Challenger has shown that we attract so many top players that the best Austrians can compete with them," says OC boss Sascha Freitag.
