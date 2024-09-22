50th individual title for Andreas Voijta

"It was brutal!"

"I'm very happy for Nada that she can run well again," said Julia Mayer, who, like all the other runners, emphasized the tough conditions at this championship race held as part of the 6th Windpark Run in Tattendorf: a strong headwind in the first part, many turning points and "all the road surfaces you can imagine" over the ten kilometers, asphalt, gravel and just plain dirt. "All in all, it was brutal, but that can be the case in a championship race." The time wasn't that important.