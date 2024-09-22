Attacks on Russia
Zelensky demands release of long-range weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will not be dissuaded from using Western weapons against targets deep inside Russian territory and continues to insist on their release. At the same time, he thanked the military for the successful attacks on ammunition depots in the Russian regions of Tver and Krasnodar.
"We are in the process of convincing our partners and will continue to do so in the coming week that Ukraine needs a full-fledged range capability," said Selensky in his evening video address.
This is not possible with the country's own drones or missiles, which do not yet have sufficient range. Selensky will travel to the USA next week for talks and will meet US President Joe Biden, among others.
The head of state thanked the military for a successfully attacked ammunition depot in Russia. "The nearest arsenal in Russia was damaged and this was a significant arsenal for the occupier," the President emphasized. He also emphasized that the SBU secret service had succeeded in striking a blow against a Russian arsenal with tactical missiles and glide bombs.
Only weapons from Ukrainian production
"Everything that Russia uses for its terror against our cities", emphasized Selenskyj. Only Ukrainian-made weapons were used for the attacks. "Without the resources provided by our partners, which could significantly accelerate the end of this war by destroying Russia's offensive potential," said Zelensky, referring to the inadequate support he criticized from Western partners.
Heavy attacks on the Tver and Krasnodar regions
Previously, ammunition depots in the central Russian region of Tver and in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar had been attacked by drones several hundred kilometers away from Ukrainian-controlled territory. Although the Russian army had admitted to the drone attacks, it played down the damage and spoke of fires caused by drone debris that had fallen.
According to the Austrian Foreign Ministry, a partial travel warning has been in place since June 2023 for the Russian administrative regions bordering Ukraine (Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, Rostov, Krasnodar). Drone attacks and explosions occur in these areas. As a rule, travel warnings are only issued in special crisis situations if there is a general threat to life and limb.
