Training course in Eisenstadt
Young firefighters learn how to radio correctly
In exceptional situations, clear communication is essential in blue-light organizations. This is why the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district command held a training course for prospective firefighters in the Burgenland capital today.
One of the first training courses that new firefighters can attend after their basic training is the radio training course. 36 dedicated firefighters from various fire departments in the district took part in this course yesterday in Eisenstadt and put their skills to the test. In addition to the basics of radio communication, the firefighters learned how to use digital radios, how to operate the alarm systems correctly and how to conduct radio calls safely in stressful situations.
Successful completion
"The radio is the backbone of our communication during operations. We can only work quickly and efficiently with precise and clear communication," explained district radio officer Markus Stalanich, who led the course. He was highly satisfied with the results: "All 36 participants passed the final exam with flying colors."
In addition to theory, the course placed great emphasis on practical exercises. In simulated operations, the firefighters had to practise conducting radio calls, focusing on correct radio language, passing on information and precise coordination. "It's important that every move is right in an emergency and that there are no misunderstandings," says Stalanich.
