10 years of Alle Achtung
“For our birthday, we wish ourselves a traffic circle”
With platinum records and millions of streams, "Alle Achtung" has been an unusual success story over the last 10 years. The band's anniversary will be celebrated this weekend in Thal with a "show that has never been seen before". The hit suppliers are also fixed starters in the big "Aufsteirern" TV show.
Sweating, lifting, pumping. The musicians of "Alle Achtung" let themselves be spurred on by the sporting spirit in the Arnold Schwarzenegger Museum, even if they have only heard of muscle training for a dream body. In fact, the great son of the local community of Thal is a weighty role model for singer Christian Stani ("I only train my voice") in the disciplines of pursuing goals and making a career. "Because for me it's always about realizing a dream and fighting hard for it. Despite defeats and disappointments, we never gave up and believed in ourselves."
A popular song as an antidepressant
Over the last 10 years, "Alle Achtung" has been on a high. "In the first six years, we tried to make intellectual lyrics and sophisticated songs, but that didn't go down well with the audience. It just took time to find out what we could and wanted to do," says Stani, reflecting on the band's development. And then came "Marie". A popular hit as an antidepressant that didn't make people completely despair in the middle of the pandemic. "Marie" achieved gold and platinum status and 25 million streams.
How would things have gone without the mega-hit as a career turbo? "We would still be around without the song, but the success story would be different. We would be celebrating our 10-year band anniversary in a much, much smaller venue," laughs the 45-year-old singer, who has written an unusual success story.
"We want to give something back to Thal with this show"
What an emotional rush it was to play in front of 100,000 people at last year's Donauinselfest. A concert in Feldbach, where "Alle Achtung" played for just one fan, will also be remembered. "I hope that this fan will also be at our big anniversary concert in Thal".
This anniversary concert (September 27 and 28) will bring together the who's who of the local music scene. "We want to give something back to our home community with this festival". The line-up includes Paul Pizzera, Josh, Anna Sophie, Matakustix, Beat Club, Edmund and the newly married magical couple Ten & Amelie van Tass. "We must have done everything right, because hardly anyone turned down the invitation. It's not about money, but about appreciation, friendship and putting on a great show," says thoroughbred musician Patrick Freisinger, proudly looking at the line-up.
"We want to put on a show like no one has ever seen before, in the style of a colorful variety show," enthuses Stani, who is fulfilling a dream with this show and laughing heartily in the process. "Yes, I always wanted to be a circus director. As a child, I built a stage with Playmobil. Artists, animals and attractions in the children's room."
Difficult recording at Thalersee
At Lake Thalersee, the musicians and the folk musicians from "Freigarten Blås" were able to prove just how difficult simple tricks can be. While the teamwork and rehearsals for the TV appearance on "Aufsteirern - Die Show" went smoothly, the musical swan boat regatta ended in chaos. "It was fun, but it doesn't need to be repeated".
On the other hand, the career of "Alle Achtung" can continue. "The band has so much potential that we will knock out a few more greats in the next 10 years and shape our own genre." The local community of Thal will have to come up with something - perhaps an "Alle Achtung" museum alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger? Big laughter in the band. "A small traffic circle named after us would be enough, a one-way street would also be an alternative"!
Alle Achtung - the anniversary celebration takes place on September 27th and 28th in Thal.
The band can also be seen in "Aufsteirern - Die Show der Volkskultur" on ORF 2 on September 27 at 8.15 pm
