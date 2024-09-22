“For our birthday, we wish ourselves a traffic circle”

A popular song as an antidepressant

Over the last 10 years, "Alle Achtung" has been on a high. "In the first six years, we tried to make intellectual lyrics and sophisticated songs, but that didn't go down well with the audience. It just took time to find out what we could and wanted to do," says Stani, reflecting on the band's development. And then came "Marie". A popular hit as an antidepressant that didn't make people completely despair in the middle of the pandemic. "Marie" achieved gold and platinum status and 25 million streams.