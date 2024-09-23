Insights into the onomatopoeic world of insects

Many cicada species are highly endangered

The other native cicada species are quieter and therefore less conspicuous to the layman. "Many of them are now highly endangered inhabitants of wet meadows, dry grasslands and moors," emphasizes Holzinger. The insects are important bioindicators and act as food for a variety of other animals. Cicadas themselves feed mainly on plant juices. They pierce the plant parts with their specialized mouthparts and suck up the liquid inside. This sap consists of water and sugar as well as other nutrients. The animals often ingest significantly more sugar than they can utilize. The excess is excreted by the cicadas and often absorbed by other insects as so-called honeydew. "In Italy, for example, there is the blue-winged cicada, whose honeydew is collected by bees. This is then used to make cicada honey, a specialty."