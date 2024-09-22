Alessandro has to go to school despite his disability

A mammoth task for which the Styrian has completely given up her life as she knew it until then. She and her husband sacrificed themselves, reducing their own needs to a minimum, to look after their son. Until Corona came along, Alessandro also attended school. "But he hardly had any peace and quiet there, he kept crying and refusing to eat. It was just too much for him." It wasn't until the pandemic that it became clear that home schooling was best for him. "He became so relaxed, slept late again and ate. We were even able to have visitors again," says the mother.