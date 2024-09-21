What thrives here shapes our cityscape and climate

Even if it doesn't look like it after the heavy rain. Heat waves in summer and dry spells are getting longer. This takes its toll on the almost 500,000 trees in the city. In Mauerbach in the 14th district, MA 42 (Stadtgärten) runs a tree nursery that is twice the size of the city park. New varieties are tested here and grown for several years before they are released into the wild to shape our cityscape and the climate in Vienna.