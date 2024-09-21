Mauerbach tree nursery
What thrives here shapes our cityscape and climate
In Mauerbach, the city is testing new tree varieties in view of climate change. They have to withstand heat waves and pollutants and look pretty. What thrives here will adorn Vienna's streets and parks in the future, and in some cases already does.
Even if it doesn't look like it after the heavy rain. Heat waves in summer and dry spells are getting longer. This takes its toll on the almost 500,000 trees in the city. In Mauerbach in the 14th district, MA 42 (Stadtgärten) runs a tree nursery that is twice the size of the city park. New varieties are tested here and grown for several years before they are released into the wild to shape our cityscape and the climate in Vienna.
The "Krone" took a look at the facility in the far west of Vienna. The Oriental plane tree, which is being planted in the 22nd district (Genochplatz, Donaustadtstraße), is very popular. It is suitable for squares and wide streets, explains Alexander Stepanek-Voglhuber, head of the tree nursery.
In narrow streets, field maples are used, which are less expansive. Alongside ornamental pear and hackberry, field maple is one of the three varieties that have been planted most frequently in recent years.
The number of chestnut trees is decreasing. One or two specimens are still being replaced in parks or avenues. Chestnut trees are no longer used on a large scale, says Stepanek-Voglhuber, who has been a gardener for 35 years. To make the young trees fit for the harsh reality, they are replanted up to five times in the nursery. This stimulates the growth of fine roots, which helps them to survive.
Anyone who thinks that Vienna will look like the south in 20 years' time - with palm trees and banana bushes on every corner - is mistaken. These exotic plants do thrive in Mauerbach, but only as a hobby for the employees. Alex Schönherr
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
