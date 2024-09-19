Nehammer negotiates flood deal with Brussels

Chancellor on a spontaneous mission to Poland

This was one of the reasons why Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the ÖVP was on a fundraising mission on Thursday. He was last on the road in the disaster areas of Lower Austria in the middle of the election campaign. On Thursday, he flew to Poland for a few hours to attend a flood summit that Prime Minister Donald Tusk had convened due to the storms and flooding. The "Krone" was there.