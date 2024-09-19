500 million in aid
Nehammer negotiates flood deal with Brussels
ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer took part in a crisis summit in Poland. It was about EU aid following the environmental disasters in Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Brussels is now distributing ten billion euros, 500 million of which will go to the Alpine republic.
As is well known, the Austrian federal disaster fund has been increased to one billion euros in order to provide quick and sufficient support to those affected. However, there are legal limitations.
However, only a fraction of this will reach private individuals directly. This is because - according to the law - only 4.21 percent of the billion will be used "to cover extraordinary needs incurred by a country as a result of financial assistance to remedy extraordinary damage to the assets of physical and legal persons other than local authorities".
Chancellor on a spontaneous mission to Poland
This was one of the reasons why Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the ÖVP was on a fundraising mission on Thursday. He was last on the road in the disaster areas of Lower Austria in the middle of the election campaign. On Thursday, he flew to Poland for a few hours to attend a flood summit that Prime Minister Donald Tusk had convened due to the storms and flooding. The "Krone" was there.
Masses of water could be seen in the Tullnerfeld region on take-off and on landing in Poland. Sad statistics: 100 missing and twelve dead. Conspicuous: both Tusk and Nehammer not in suits, but shirt-sleeved. Motto: "Let's get to work." The heads of government from Poland, Slovakia, Austria and the Czech Republic as well as EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Germany) were present at the summit to discuss flood protection and reconstruction measures. This underlined the importance of the meeting in Poland.
500 million from Brussels
The EU disaster fund and further aid at EU level were discussed. Nehammer spoke out strongly in favor of substantial financial support from the European fund and targeted aid programs. With success. There is ten billion in EU aid for the affected countries. Austria receives 500 million without counter-financing. In total, the aid money has now risen to 1.5 billion.
Nehammer: "Those who help quickly help twice"
In addition to the Solidarity Fund, further floodgates have been opened via the so-called Cohesion Fund. Nehammer flies back on Thursday evening and is highly satisfied with the efficient short trip to Eastern Europe. He thanked President Ursula von der Leyen and said: "Those who help quickly help twice." The President said emotionally: "Your heart breaks when you see how severe the consequences of this catastrophe are."
