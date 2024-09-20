A country gets to work
“Mobilization” for roads
More than 350 roads were closed in commuter country. Work is progressing rapidly and with full commitment - but more than 100 roads have still not been cleared. And some routes will probably be impassable for months to come, according to Transport Minister Udo Landbauer. However, the situation at the Aggsbach rockslide should have improved.
Work is in full swing to clear the roads after the flood disaster. Closed railroad lines are gradually being put back into operation, with around 500 ÖBB employees working on them. This means that the people of Lower Austria have to switch to their cars, which is also pointless in some places at the moment. Around 100 of the once more than 350 roads are still closed.
Exception for drivers on disaster duty
"1800 employees of the Lower Austrian road service are currently outside. They are being pulled together in the severely affected areas," explains Provincial Vice-President Udo Landbauer, explaining that all main traffic arteries have been reopened. For the extensive emergency measures, he has also requested an exemption for driving and rest periods for companies that are making their vehicle fleets available for the disaster service. The minister issued a decree to this effect yesterday until October 12.
Aggsbach rockslide: situation is now better
The huge masses of rain also affected the huge rockfall near Aggsbach-Dorf, which buried the B 33. "A large amount of rock material has fallen there in the last few days. The rain caused the mass of rock to become very unstable," according to the office of the Provincial Transport Minister. The army's Blackhawk was used to try and wash away loose material by pouring out several 3000-liter tons. This should even shorten the renovation time there somewhat, it is emphasized.
Major "safety gaps"
However, activating the routes that are still closed is very difficult and will cost many millions of euros. Geologists from other federal states are also being called in to clarify the safety of the roads as quickly as possible. "Some closures will take days, others perhaps even months. We are doing an extraordinary job here and the cooperation between the fire department, road services, the army and all emergency organizations is working extremely well," praises Landbauer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
