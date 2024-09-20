“Mobilization” for roads

Aggsbach rockslide: situation is now better

The huge masses of rain also affected the huge rockfall near Aggsbach-Dorf, which buried the B 33. "A large amount of rock material has fallen there in the last few days. The rain caused the mass of rock to become very unstable," according to the office of the Provincial Transport Minister. The army's Blackhawk was used to try and wash away loose material by pouring out several 3000-liter tons. This should even shorten the renovation time there somewhat, it is emphasized.