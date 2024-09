Brunner: “I’m not a hardliner, but a pragmatist”

Many political observers were probably very surprised when Ursula von der Leyen presented her list of names for her new team in Strasbourg on Tuesday and Finance Minister Magnus Brunner was suddenly listed as the Commissioner for Migration - he would actually have been more likely to be associated with a role in the economy. The "Krone" met the Vorarlberg native for a drink in his favorite pub, Café Anzengruber in Vienna's 4th district, just 24 hours after the announcement.