Agreement with private operator imminent

Location to be secured in the long term

A central component of this strategy is close cooperation with local businesses and stakeholders in order to increase added value in the region and secure the attractiveness of the location in the long term. "The interest shows how important the location is in the tourism offering of southern Burgenland. Our aim was to find a partner who not only has operational expertise, but also understands the regional significance of the resort and will continue to expand it," says Landesholding Managing Director Hans Peter Rucker.