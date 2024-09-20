Stegersbach thermal spa
Agreement with private operator imminent
The search for a private operator for the Allegria Resort in Stegersbach is in the final spurt. The state and Landesholding want to present the new partner in the coming days.
Almost exactly a year ago, the state announced the purchase of the Stegersbach thermal spa, including the hotel and golf course. With the approval of the Federal Competition Authority in January, the purchase was considered legally valid. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil said in advance that a fundamental decision had been made to secure the location in the long term, make it fit for the future and preserve jobs, and that he did not want to get involved in "experiments".
Agreement in the next few days
The state holding company and the state are likely to be in final talks regarding the search. "After intensive preliminary talks with several interested parties, negotiations have now been focusing on one candidate for several weeks. An agreement could be reached in the next few days," the "Krone" was asked.
Applicants have shown great interest in the
site Several renowned companies have applied as part of the selection process - "proof of the attractiveness and importance of the facility", according to Doskozil. The new partner must have extensive expertise in the management of thermal spa and wellness facilities and also be prepared to develop a sustainable and regionally anchored concept.
Location to be secured in the long term
A central component of this strategy is close cooperation with local businesses and stakeholders in order to increase added value in the region and secure the attractiveness of the location in the long term. "The interest shows how important the location is in the tourism offering of southern Burgenland. Our aim was to find a partner who not only has operational expertise, but also understands the regional significance of the resort and will continue to expand it," says Landesholding Managing Director Hans Peter Rucker.
It is pleasing that, as things stand at present, this perspective is supported by a top-class private operator.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
"Therme Stegersbach is a very important part of the regional infrastructure. It was therefore always a priority for us to secure and strengthen this leading business in the long term - also because many other businesses and jobs are linked to it. It is gratifying that, as things stand at present, this perspective is supported by a top-class private operator," Doskozil's office said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.