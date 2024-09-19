Vorteilswelt
"Krone" success

Residents breathe a sigh of relief: The bridge is finally coming!

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 19:00

Thousands of people in Donaustadt can breathe a sigh of relief: no more long detours to the Stadlau business park. The city is now having a 700-meter-long crosswalk built. 

It was discussed for years, but now it has happened very quickly. And it is also a great "Krone" success. Back in November 2023, we first reported that thousands of residents in the Marlen-Haushofer-Weg district and the Raffenstättergasse urban development area lacked a connection to the Stadlau business park.

Resident Yvette B. can even see the supermarket from her window. Only 100 meters away - and yet inaccessible to her. Now things are moving forward. The city is now going to build one of the longest pedestrian and cycle bridges: 700 meters long. The currently insurmountable rail barrier means a detour of more than 1.4 kilometers for people between home, shopping and recreation.

"The green city councillors simply messed it up back then"
Transport Councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) speaks of a challenging project, also because of the land ownership situation. At the presentation, district leader Ernst Nevrivy (SPÖ) does not keep his criticism behind the fence: "The Green city councillors simply messed it up back then. It would have been easier to implement. Now it will be much more complicated and also more expensive." 

This is what the new bridge should look like.
This is what the new bridge should look like.
(Bild: (c) ZOOMVP.AT)

Background: The dedication for the residential development on Marlen-Haushofer-Weg took place during the term of office of the Green planning councillors Maria Vassilakou and Birgit Hebein. They neglected to connect the new residential buildings and thus the population living there to the Stadlau business park.

District head Ernst Nevrivy (SPÖ), Angelika Pipal-Leixner (Neos), Transport Councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) and SPÖ Vienna Club leader Joe Taucher (from left to right) are delighted.
District head Ernst Nevrivy (SPÖ), Angelika Pipal-Leixner (Neos), Transport Councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) and SPÖ Vienna Club leader Joe Taucher (from left to right) are delighted.
(Bild: Bartel Gerhard)

Transport Councillor Sima now wants to get down to business
How much will the project cost? It will be several million euros. The politicians are not naming a specific sum. In any case, Sima wants to get down to business. Planning has already begun. The public consultation for the necessary changes to the zoning and development plan will take place from October 10 to November 21, 2024. The bridge will not be built before the Vienna elections in 2025. Construction is expected to start in 2026.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
