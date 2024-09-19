"Krone" success
Residents breathe a sigh of relief: The bridge is finally coming!
Thousands of people in Donaustadt can breathe a sigh of relief: no more long detours to the Stadlau business park. The city is now having a 700-meter-long crosswalk built.
It was discussed for years, but now it has happened very quickly. And it is also a great "Krone" success. Back in November 2023, we first reported that thousands of residents in the Marlen-Haushofer-Weg district and the Raffenstättergasse urban development area lacked a connection to the Stadlau business park.
Resident Yvette B. can even see the supermarket from her window. Only 100 meters away - and yet inaccessible to her. Now things are moving forward. The city is now going to build one of the longest pedestrian and cycle bridges: 700 meters long. The currently insurmountable rail barrier means a detour of more than 1.4 kilometers for people between home, shopping and recreation.
"The green city councillors simply messed it up back then"
Transport Councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) speaks of a challenging project, also because of the land ownership situation. At the presentation, district leader Ernst Nevrivy (SPÖ) does not keep his criticism behind the fence: "The Green city councillors simply messed it up back then. It would have been easier to implement. Now it will be much more complicated and also more expensive."
Background: The dedication for the residential development on Marlen-Haushofer-Weg took place during the term of office of the Green planning councillors Maria Vassilakou and Birgit Hebein. They neglected to connect the new residential buildings and thus the population living there to the Stadlau business park.
Transport Councillor Sima now wants to get down to business
How much will the project cost? It will be several million euros. The politicians are not naming a specific sum. In any case, Sima wants to get down to business. Planning has already begun. The public consultation for the necessary changes to the zoning and development plan will take place from October 10 to November 21, 2024. The bridge will not be built before the Vienna elections in 2025. Construction is expected to start in 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.