“Many will build at home with mom and dad”

"Old and young will move a little closer together again"

What does this mean for those who want to fulfill their dream of owning their own home? In the future, there will certainly be more construction, but above all there will be a lot of renovation work. "People will rebuild and build," says Königsecker, who describes it as follows: "Not everyone will be building on greenfield sites, but many will be extending their homes at home with mom and dad in the future. The future will consist of old and young simply moving a little closer together again and living together in one property."