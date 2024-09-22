In Vienna's Rohrauerpark
Cage concerts once again promote Grätzl culture
The Käfigkonzerte concerts in Vienna's 15th district have become an important and much-loved tradition. The next edition will take place on September 26 - and musical diversity is guaranteed.
The special romance of culture does not always have to take place in noble festival halls or picturesque surroundings. Sometimes it's about the original, raw and unadorned that can spark a special effect. A particularly well-established community music series enters its next round on September 26. ARGE Henriette invites you to a special low-threshold "cage concert" from 7 pm with free admission in Rohrauerpark (15th, Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus), which has already enjoyed great popularity for several years.
Stimuli for the Grätzl
"We want to use the creative potential in the Grätzl and create valuable new connections for everyone involved," explains initiator Martin Schlögl. For example, the 35-piece wind orchestra "Musikverein Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus" with conductor Thomas Plotz and Flip Philipp from the Vienna Symphony Orchestra is developing a piece of music for the soccer cage, which will be performed in the Vienna Konzerthaus or on other major stages after the performance in the cage. "It's great when our work in the Grätzl creates new impulses and opportunities for the community and these are carried on from the cage to other places," says Schlögl.
What is important to the organizers are the opportunities for genuine participation and cultural diversity. At this event, the named symphony musicians will meet formerly homeless and homeless people to network with each other, work on pieces of music together and study performances that will make the soccer and basketball cages resound. In addition to the workshop music program, rapper Yasmo will perform together with musicians from the Vienna Symphony Orchestra with a program about courageous heroes. And finally, the cage at Rohraurerpark will be the stage for the multi-talented jazz and pop singer Anna Buchegger and her band. Since her great success on Starmania, the Salzburg native has been mixing Alpine folklore with contemporary pop music and thus - in keeping with the spirit of the Käfig concerts - combining the familiar and the tried and tested to create surprising new sounds. Her solo debut album is already just around the corner.
Musical neighborhood study
The community music project "Lieblingslieder - eine musikalische Nachbarschaftsstudie" (Favourite songs - a musical neighborhood study) will also find out what music has influenced the people around Rohrauerpark in their lives to date and will also bring the aforementioned "favorite songs" to life. With their program, the Käfigkonzerte aim to show artists and the local audience, whether they have come here by chance or on purpose, that music can create the basis for interesting and diverse social interaction. At www.kaefigkonzert e.at you will find all information, program points and further details on the cultural highlights.
