Cage concerts once again promote Grätzl culture

What is important to the organizers are the opportunities for genuine participation and cultural diversity. At this event, the named symphony musicians will meet formerly homeless and homeless people to network with each other, work on pieces of music together and study performances that will make the soccer and basketball cages resound. In addition to the workshop music program, rapper Yasmo will perform together with musicians from the Vienna Symphony Orchestra with a program about courageous heroes. And finally, the cage at Rohraurerpark will be the stage for the multi-talented jazz and pop singer Anna Buchegger and her band. Since her great success on Starmania, the Salzburg native has been mixing Alpine folklore with contemporary pop music and thus - in keeping with the spirit of the Käfig concerts - combining the familiar and the tried and tested to create surprising new sounds. Her solo debut album is already just around the corner.