Blood miracle in Naples occurs again as planned
The "blood miracle" of the city's saint Januarius (Gennaro in Italian) has happened again in Naples. During a solemn ceremony in the cathedral on Thursday, the martyr's dried blood, which had been stored in a glass ampoule, liquefied. Why an astrophysicist believes this is no miracle and what this seemingly paranormal event is all about.
San Gennaro is a saint of Naples. He was beheaded by the Emperor Diocletian's eagles in 305 AD. Some of the martyr's blood is said to have been collected. Since 1610, since the Middle Ages, it has regularly liquefied.
The absence of the "miracle" is considered a bad omen by the Neapolitans
The "miracle" can be admired on September 19 and on two other dates - on the Saturday before the first Sunday in May, the feast of the transfer of the relics to Naples, and on December 16, the day commemorating a warning about the eruption of Vesuvius in 1631.
But what is behind it? The ampoules are brought to the altar three times a year and Naples Cathedral is always filled to the last seat. Days before the "miracle", ceremonies and processions are held in the city. On day X, the cardinal lifts the ampoules, gently turns and shakes them, the faithful pray - incessantly and tensely.
The previously brownish blood eventually turns ruby red and becomes liquid - although this can take hours, days or even weeks. Sometimes it is helped along with cannon shots. When it happens, however, a relieved murmur goes through the crowd.
The "miracle" of Naples
According to tradition, Bishop Januarius was beheaded in Pozzuoli near Naples on September 19, 305, during the persecution of Christians under the Roman Emperor Diocletian. Today, the feast of the patron saint is celebrated on this day.
Chemical mixture instead of "miracle"
If the "miracle" fails to materialize, which has rarely happened in the last 600 years, there are fears of misfortune. The Italian astrophysicist Margherita Hack, head of the "National Committee for the Verification of Paranormal Claims", explained the phenomenon years ago as follows: The ampoules contain a chemical mixture that is also found in blood. This gel, which was produced in the Middle Ages - long after the saint's death - liquefies when shaken and changes color in the process, according to "Kathpress".
