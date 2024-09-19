Blood miracle in Naples occurs again as planned

Chemical mixture instead of "miracle"

If the "miracle" fails to materialize, which has rarely happened in the last 600 years, there are fears of misfortune. The Italian astrophysicist Margherita Hack, head of the "National Committee for the Verification of Paranormal Claims", explained the phenomenon years ago as follows: The ampoules contain a chemical mixture that is also found in blood. This gel, which was produced in the Middle Ages - long after the saint's death - liquefies when shaken and changes color in the process, according to "Kathpress".