“Max Verstappen loses a million per race”

There is still a lot of guesswork surrounding the future of Max Verstappen. "I still don't think everything is set in stone as to what will happen to him in the future," says TV pundit Ralf Schumacher, who is unhappy with the Dutchman. "Because I don't think he has any patience and won't stay there forever. From what I've heard, Mercedes have said: 'We always have a place for you'."