Guessing about the future
“Max Verstappen loses a million per race”
After a long and impressive period of dominance in Formula 1, things are not going well for Max Verstappen at the moment - and this is apparently having an impact on his bank account. As former racing driver Ralf Schumacher reveals, the Red Bull star is losing out on a million euros for every race he doesn't win.
There is still a lot of guesswork surrounding the future of Max Verstappen. "I still don't think everything is set in stone as to what will happen to him in the future," says TV pundit Ralf Schumacher, who is unhappy with the Dutchman. "Because I don't think he has any patience and won't stay there forever. From what I've heard, Mercedes have said: 'We always have a place for you'."
"That's unbelievable"
It is quite possible that financial considerations also play a major role. "It is assumed that he loses a million for every race he doesn't win. That's also unbelievable. That's a lot of money that's slipping through his fingers - in addition to the fact that things are no longer going well in sporting terms," says Schumacher. It will be interesting to see how long Verstappen (contract until 2028) stays with Red Bull.
Seven races in a row without a win
But will he perhaps strike back next weekend? The Red Bull star, who has gone seven races in a row without a win, will attempt a show of defiance at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
In the pre-season, however, Singapore was the worst weekend for Red Bull Racing all year. In the drivers' standings, Verstappen is still 59 points ahead of Lando Norris, 78 ahead of Charles Leclerc and 91 ahead of Oscar Piastri.
