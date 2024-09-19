More than two years after transfer: Raguz about to make his debut

Question of meaning at the start of the year

The question of whether the effort still made sense eventually became louder. At the beginning of the year, it was "very, very hard", said Raguz on Sky in August. "I was already thinking about whether the whole thing still made sense." He was afraid of every move on the pitch. But he finally wanted to stay in Vienna, said Raguz looking back. From January onwards, he was always with the professionals, "simply so that I could maintain contact". He trained goalkeeping, passing drills and slalom runs - step by step was the motto.