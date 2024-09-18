Europe divided
Clear UN vote in favor of Israel’s withdrawal from Palestine
With a clear majority of 124 votes, the UN General Assembly has called for Israel to withdraw from occupied Palestinian territories within a year. 43 states - including Austria - abstained from voting on a corresponding resolution in the largest UN body with 193 member states.
Israel, the USA and twelve other states voted against the proposal, which is non-binding. Some states did not vote. The resolution is intended to enforce a legal opinion of the highest UN court on the Middle East conflict.
Israel ignored legal opinion
In July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague issued a legal opinion stating that the occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal and must be ended as soon as possible. Israel had ignored this - this is also expected in light of the resolution that has now been adopted.
Europe divided
As in previous votes, Europe was divided on the vote. While France, Portugal, Malta, Belgium, Spain and Norway voted in favor, Germany, Sweden, Italy, the UK and the Netherlands, among others, abstained alongside Austria. The Czech Republic and Hungary voted against the resolution.
Israel must end its unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory within twelve months.
Resolution der UNO-Vollversammlung
Austria justified its abstention by stating that the resolution did not reflect Israel's "legitimate security interests", did not mention the need for a negotiated two-state solution and contained "further problematic elements" such as calls for boycotts in the economic sector or demands for blanket sanctions. Nevertheless, the Austrian position on the occupied territories is "clear", according to the Foreign Ministry.
The resolution does not reflect Israel's legitimate security interests.
Stellungnahme des österreichischen Außenministeriums
"The construction of settlements is contrary to international law and we reject all steps and provocations that represent an obstacle to a negotiated two-state solution based on international law, regardless of which side is involved."
Traditionally, there is a large majority at the United Nations in favor of Palestinian and against Israeli concerns.
The resolution states, among other things, that "Israel must end its unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory" within twelve months.
Six-Day War of 1967
Israel conquered and occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. The Palestinians claim these territories for their own state, which was to be established alongside Israel and which most countries in the world still support today. Israel left the Gaza Strip again in 2005, but continues to control the borders on land, water and in the air.
Israel speaks of "Palestinian UN circus"
During the previous debate, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon spoke of a "Palestinian UN circus", "in which evil is just, war is peace, murder is justified and terror is applauded". The members of the United Nations would pass unilateral resolutions against Israel.
Palestinians with an appeal
Palestinian Ambassador Riad Mansour had appealed to the member states: "Please stand on the right side of history, with international law, with freedom, with peace. The alternative is what you see on your TV screens every day and what the Palestinian people have to endure in their flesh.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
