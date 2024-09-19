Massive quantities
Massive mountains of garbage follow flood in Lower Austria
Following the receding waters in many parts of Lower Austria, huge piles of garbage have come to light. Environmental association president Anton Kasser appeals to people to dispose of bulky waste that cannot be thrown away later. Meanwhile, the next bad news: the Dürnrohr waste incinerator has broken down!
The Tullnerfeld is flooded. The EVN power plant in Dürnrohr, where the technical rooms of the waste incineration plant are located, is also flooded. "Even the photovoltaic panels were completely covered by the flood. Before the masses arrived, we shut down the waste incineration plant in a controlled manner to avoid damage as far as possible," says EVN spokesperson Stefan Zach.
Duration of the outage is still unclear
It is not yet possible to estimate how long the plant will be down. "First the water has to recede, then we can pump out the plant rooms and only then will we know what damage has been caused," explains Zach.
Areas for flood barrier waste
Now that the floodwaters are receding, the massive amounts of waste they have washed up are becoming visible. Mayors, as regional crisis managers, are now required to find graveled or asphalted areas for the flood barrier waste. It could then take several months before it is collected, says Anton Kasser, President of the Lower Austrian environmental associations. Electrical appliances, problematic materials or materials containing oil should be disposed of via the usual collection centers.
Every delayed disposal and every garbage can avoided supports our work in the crisis areas and relieves the burden on our system.
Anton Kasser, Präsident der NÖ Umweltverbände
Kasser also appeals to all Lower Austrians not to dispose of bulky waste that cannot be thrown away for several weeks. Waste garbage cans should also only be put out for collection when they are as full as possible. "Our capacities are limited. But with prudent behavior and joint action, we will manage as in the past," says Kasser optimistically.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.