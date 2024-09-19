Massive mountains of garbage follow flood in Lower Austria

Areas for flood barrier waste

Now that the floodwaters are receding, the massive amounts of waste they have washed up are becoming visible. Mayors, as regional crisis managers, are now required to find graveled or asphalted areas for the flood barrier waste. It could then take several months before it is collected, says Anton Kasser, President of the Lower Austrian environmental associations. Electrical appliances, problematic materials or materials containing oil should be disposed of via the usual collection centers.