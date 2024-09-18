The long road of Friedrich Merz

For Merz, it is the provisional destination of a long journey. He could become the next CDU chancellor after Angela Merkel - who ousted him from the front row of the CDU 20 years ago. In 2002, Merz was defeated by Angela Merkel in the election for the chairmanship of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag. While he initially remained a member of the Bundestag, he retired after Merkel's election as Chancellor in 2005 and left the Bundestag in 2009 to return to work as a lawyer and consultant. However, the "driven Merz" was never far away from politics. He had a close friendship with CDU veteran Wolfgang Schäuble. However, Merz shied away from open confrontation with Merkel. It was only when she announced her retirement that he ventured out of the shadows again.