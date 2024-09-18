Youth League
Young Bulls are the “old hands” at the premiere
Young Bulls kick off their ninth season in the Youth League at Sparta Prague. The youth league also has a new format.For coach Daniel Beichler, it is his debut as head coach in this competition.
This has never happened before in the Youth League! Three Austrian clubs are taking part in the Youth League. The Jungbullen and Sturm Graz in the Champions League route are joined by Rapid Vienna, who are attacking via the championship route.
These games are of course always a highlight
Jannik Schuster
Salzburg has long been an "old hand" in the youth competition as a former winner and eight-time participant. "Of course, these games are always a highlight," says Jannik Schuster, who is delighted that things are about to get going again. And the team from Mozartstadt also want to make amends. "Unfortunately, we were eliminated too early last year, so hopefully we'll do better this year," said the defender, mourning the round of 16 exit against Nantes. "First of all, we want to get to the knockout phase, which certainly won't be as easy as last year, then we'll see from game to game," said Schuster, explaining the plan.
As in the Champions League, the elite youth league is also introducing the league phase this year. However, only six games will be played and the January dates will be canceled. "It's fun to have cool opponents, I don't think the change is a big deal," says the rough diamond.
They start today (13) away at Sparta Prague. "They have a lot of talented players with the necessary robustness," says coach Daniel Beichler. Who is celebrating his debut as head coach in the Youth League.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.