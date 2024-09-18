Young Bulls are the “old hands” at the premiere

Salzburg has long been an "old hand" in the youth competition as a former winner and eight-time participant. "Of course, these games are always a highlight," says Jannik Schuster, who is delighted that things are about to get going again. And the team from Mozartstadt also want to make amends. "Unfortunately, we were eliminated too early last year, so hopefully we'll do better this year," said the defender, mourning the round of 16 exit against Nantes. "First of all, we want to get to the knockout phase, which certainly won't be as easy as last year, then we'll see from game to game," said Schuster, explaining the plan.