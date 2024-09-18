New heads in Brussels
Transit, wolf & co: Tyrol regains hope
Old acquaintances in the new team of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: Tyrol's Provincial Governor Anton Mattle sees this as a possible new start for deadlocked issues.
"It is good that we have an ally in the challenging issue of migration in Brussels and that an Austrian will be driving this portfolio forward in future", comments Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle on the appointment of Magnus Brunner as EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration on Tuesday.
The new EU Commission must actively tackle the challenges of our time. In addition to transit and wolves, these include above all Europe's competitiveness.
LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
A "proper basis for discussion" again
LH Mattle also welcomes the nomination of the new Commissioner for Transport from Greece: "I already know Apostolos Tzitzikostas personally. As a strong representative on the Committee of the Regions, he has always had an open ear for Tyrolean interests. The fact that he is now taking over the transport and tourism agendas should not be a disadvantage for us. Because with his nomination, Tyrol once again has a proper basis for discussion in the transport commissioner's office."
Tyrol's governor sees the appointment of the Transport Commissioner as a "possible new start" when it comes to solutions such as the slot system, the corridor toll or the harmonization of the railways. Tyrol's willingness to engage in talks remains unaffected by the Italian transit complaint.
Complaint arrives in Vienna
"The Italian transit complaint officially arrived in Austria at the beginning of the week. No surprising or new arguments have emerged from Matteo Salvini. On the contrary: the Italian transport minister continues to value the interests of the freight lobby over the health of the people. Our good preparations are now paying off, our experts are already working on the response and the arguments. Then the European Court of Justice can finally decide: Protection of health and the environment or the interests of the freight lobby," LH Mattle will inform about the current status of the transit lawsuit after a thorough examination of the statement of claim.
He also has high expectations with regard to the wolf issue: with changes in personnel in the agricultural department, there should also be movement on lowering the protection status.
