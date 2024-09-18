Transit, wolf & co: Tyrol regains hope

Complaint arrives in Vienna

"The Italian transit complaint officially arrived in Austria at the beginning of the week. No surprising or new arguments have emerged from Matteo Salvini. On the contrary: the Italian transport minister continues to value the interests of the freight lobby over the health of the people. Our good preparations are now paying off, our experts are already working on the response and the arguments. Then the European Court of Justice can finally decide: Protection of health and the environment or the interests of the freight lobby," LH Mattle will inform about the current status of the transit lawsuit after a thorough examination of the statement of claim.