Pager explosions
Hundreds of Hezbollah members injured in Lebanon
In Lebanon, more than 1000 members of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah were injured on Tuesday by the simultaneous explosion of their pagers, which they used for internal communication. The terrorist militia suspects that Israel's secret service has penetrated its communication system.
Hospitals asked for blood donations
The injured were reported from the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut and the south of the country, a source close to Hezbollah told the AFP news agency. Eyewitnesses reported panic in the streets of Beirut. Numerous ambulances were deployed. The Lebanese Ministry of Health called on all hospitals to be on high alert. The hospitals asked for blood donations. However, there were apparently no fatalities.
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon injured
The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was also injured, according to the Iranian news agency Mehr. A representative of Hezbollah, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke of the "biggest security debacle" in their war with Israel, which has been going on for almost a year.
Has Israel cracked Hezbollah's radio system?
A high-ranking Lebanese security official, who spoke to the TV station Al-Hadath, suspects that the Israeli secret service infiltrated Hezbollah's communication system and deliberately triggered the explosions. However, there is no official confirmation from Israel.
Another security representative confirmed to the television channel Al-Jazeera that explosions had been reported not only from Beirut, but also from the Beqaa plain and southern Lebanon. According to this source, Israel is also said to have hacked Hezbollah's radio system.
According to a Reuters correspondent, the security forces have called on citizens throughout the country to clear the roads to allow the rescue vehicles carrying the many injured to pass through quickly.
What is a pager?
A pager (colloquially known as a beeper) is a small portable radio receiver that is usually used in a radio service to raise the alarm and transmit messages.
The devices have since been replaced by cell phones and smartphones. However, pagers are still used in certain situations due to their greater reliability.
The Reuters news agency has observed and reported in recent months that Hezbollah has reverted to outdated methods of communication - such as the pager - to avoid surveillance of its activities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
