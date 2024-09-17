Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pager explosions

Hundreds of Hezbollah members injured in Lebanon

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 16:17

In Lebanon, more than 1000 members of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah were injured on Tuesday by the simultaneous explosion of their pagers, which they used for internal communication. The terrorist militia suspects that Israel's secret service has penetrated its communication system.

comment0 Kommentare

Hospitals asked for blood donations
The injured were reported from the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut and the south of the country, a source close to Hezbollah told the AFP news agency. Eyewitnesses reported panic in the streets of Beirut. Numerous ambulances were deployed. The Lebanese Ministry of Health called on all hospitals to be on high alert. The hospitals asked for blood donations. However, there were apparently no fatalities.

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon injured
The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was also injured, according to the Iranian news agency Mehr. A representative of Hezbollah, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke of the "biggest security debacle" in their war with Israel, which has been going on for almost a year.

Has Israel cracked Hezbollah's radio system?
A high-ranking Lebanese security official, who spoke to the TV station Al-Hadath, suspects that the Israeli secret service infiltrated Hezbollah's communication system and deliberately triggered the explosions. However, there is no official confirmation from Israel.

Another security representative confirmed to the television channel Al-Jazeera that explosions had been reported not only from Beirut, but also from the Beqaa plain and southern Lebanon. According to this source, Israel is also said to have hacked Hezbollah's radio system.

According to a Reuters correspondent, the security forces have called on citizens throughout the country to clear the roads to allow the rescue vehicles carrying the many injured to pass through quickly.

What is a pager?

A pager (colloquially known as a beeper) is a small portable radio receiver that is usually used in a radio service to raise the alarm and transmit messages.

The devices have since been replaced by cell phones and smartphones. However, pagers are still used in certain situations due to their greater reliability.


The Reuters news agency has observed and reported in recent months that Hezbollah has reverted to outdated methods of communication - such as the pager - to avoid surveillance of its activities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Wilhelm Eder
Wilhelm Eder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf