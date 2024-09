Conference with City – Inter and PSG from 9pm LIVE

Around 75 competitive games for City

Around 75 competitive games are forecast for England's champions. "Yes, there are more games in the calendar, but it is what it is," said Guardiola. "We have an academy. We have to adapt and get going. I like to play in the Champions League, so we will play." The Citizens won the top flight in 2023 - beating today's opponents Inter 1-0 in the final.