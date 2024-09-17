Carinthia makes this offer to the flood area

Further help for Lower Austria
The flood disaster in the north of Austria overshadowed the 32nd Carinthian government meeting. Cross-border cooperation is enormous: in addition to the emergency services, equipment, experts and more are to be sent to Lower Austria. Furthermore, Daniel Fellner, Provincial Councillor for Civil Protection, makes a request to the federal government.
In addition to sympathy for all those affected by the flood disaster - especially the families of the four victims - Governor Peter Kaiser also expressed great praise after the 32nd government meeting: "It is an extraordinary achievement that shows that Austria is helping together across borders!" Among other things, this refers to the hundreds of firefighters from the various disaster teams who are helping out in the flood area: "There are now 540 firefighters in Lower Austria, and another 100 will be sent tomorrow," said Daniel Fellner, the provincial councillor responsible, who also pointed out that the frequency of natural disasters has increased significantly: "From 2003 to 2013, we had five disasters with official crisis teams in Carinthia, and from 2014 to 2023 we had as many as 24!"
In addition to the dispatched firefighters, Carinthia also offers further assistance: "The road construction departments of Carinthia and Lower Austria are in close contact. We have offered to be available immediately with large equipment and the appropriate teams," reports Martin Gruber, Vice Provincial Minister. In Lower Austria, however, they first have to see the effects for themselves before they can accept the help. "The offer stands. We help where we can!" Expert services and help with water sampling were also offered - after all, there is always a risk to the drinking water supply in the event of flooding.
Offered from Carinthia:
- 900 silo bags filled with pebbles
- 21 pallets of sandbags
- 1352 linear meters of flood protection
Due to the increasing number of disasters, the costs are also rising, which is why Fellner is making a demand: "If we take the investments in our protective structures in Carinthia - that's around 52 million euros this year - this is linked to a VAT payment of 8.6 million euros, which the Ministry of Finance receives," says Fellner. He is calling for this VAT payment to be refunded to the provinces by the federal government: "I would also like to see it earmarked for disaster prevention or recovery," says the disaster prevention officer. This should also apply to purchases made by fire departments.
In addition to a letter to the federal government, a motion in the provincial governors' conference by Peter Kaiser is also intended to put pressure on the issue: "This is the right demand at the right time to be even better prepared in future," agrees Governor Peter Kaiser. Additional funds will also be made available for this purpose: Equipment worth 1.9 million euros will be purchased this year, an additional 2.5 million euros will be invested in 2025/2026, two million euros in 2026/2027 and a further three million euros in 2027/2028.
Heating cost subsidy to be paid out for the last time
As the "NEW housing subsidy" comes into force from 2025 and also includes subsidies for heating, the heating cost subsidy will be paid out for the last time in its familiar form between October 2024 and March 2025. "According to calculations, around 22,000 Carinthian households are eligible, and with the new housing subsidy this will increase to 44,000 households," explains Governor Kaiser. The income limits have been valorized (see fact box).
Income limits
"Small" heating cost subsidy (110 euros):
- Household with one person: 1270 euros net
- Household with two people: 1840 euros net
"Large" heating cost subsidy (180 euros)
- Household with one person: 1510 euros net
- Household with two people: 2080 euros net
The income limit increases by 360 euros for each additional person
Farmers concerned about animal disease
Agricultural officer Martin Gruber also warned against bluetongue - a serious viral disease that affects sheep, cattle, goats and wild animals such as deer and stags and can even lead to death. "There are already confirmed cases in Styria and Vorarlberg." Gruber is therefore using his budget to finance 12,000 vaccine doses so that farmers can vaccinate valuable breeding animals via official veterinarians, for example. "However, there is no risk to humans. There is no risk of infection from touching or consuming animal products," says Gruber, giving the all-clear. The aim here is to avoid animal suffering.
