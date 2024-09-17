Carinthia makes this offer to the flood area

In addition to sympathy for all those affected by the flood disaster - especially the families of the four victims - Governor Peter Kaiser also expressed great praise after the 32nd government meeting: "It is an extraordinary achievement that shows that Austria is helping together across borders!" Among other things, this refers to the hundreds of firefighters from the various disaster teams who are helping out in the flood area: "There are now 540 firefighters in Lower Austria, and another 100 will be sent tomorrow," said Daniel Fellner, the provincial councillor responsible, who also pointed out that the frequency of natural disasters has increased significantly: "From 2003 to 2013, we had five disasters with official crisis teams in Carinthia, and from 2014 to 2023 we had as many as 24!"