Local inspection
“Krone” in the emergency shelter: “Glad to be here!”
2240 Lower Austrians had to be evacuated from their homes and apartments by the emergency services. On Monday evening, the Tullnerfeld area was particularly hard hit. 450 people were accommodated in an emergency shelter set up by the Red Cross at the Tulln exhibition center. The "Krone" was on site for breakfast on Tuesday.
For a large hall with so many people, it is surprisingly quiet at Messe Tulln. The people who had to be brought here on Monday evening after a dam burst on the Perschling near Atzenbrugg have been arrested. On Tuesday morning, 230 people seeking shelter were still here. Many are happy to have a warm bed and a roof over their heads. Everyone is grateful to the Red Cross staff who are looking after the site.
"We've been working here since Friday," reports district commander Martin Koreska. Initially, the emergency shelter was designed for 70 people, but yesterday the alarm was raised from Rust, Langenrohr & Co: seven locations had to be evacuated! Within hours, the capacity in the exhibition hall was increased to 1,000 people, and in the end 450 people found refuge here. "We are constantly on duty here with 40 to 50 employees from all over the district and beyond," said Koreska, when the "Krone" was on site during the changing of the guard after breakfast.
However, in addition to the camp beds in which the people found refuge and the mobile kitchen that provides food and drink, the crisis intervention teams are also on site. "We mustn't forget the psychological stress of such an exceptional situation," says Koreska. Between good families who have arrived, there are always people with bandages who are struggling to hold back their tears. Some are irritable, others have not yet grasped the magnitude of what has happened. But they all know that someone is looking after them. And that is probably the most important thing in this situation.
Those affected are grateful for the help
Manuel M. from Langenschönbichl, among others, is full of praise for the local organization. The 38-year-old fled the impending danger with his wife and their two children (aged 5 and 2). "We heard that our village was fortunately spared from the flood," he says in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
But he didn't come here for nothing, he emphasizes: "Better safe than sorry. And what's more, there's no guarantee that all the dams will hold now," says Manuel M. During the conversation, he receives a text message from the head of the village: "If you're in Tulln, you should stay there. We don't know whether the roads will still be passable later."
"We have everything we need here"
Svitlana H. cannot return to her hometown either. She was also evacuated on Monday evening: "First the fire department drove through the town and made announcements, and later the police knocked on every door," she says. So she and her seven-year-old daughter were able to drive to the exhibition center in Tulln in their own car.
"Many friends and acquaintances have written to me to ask if I'm okay," she says. Some even offered her a couch, but the 31-year-old declined with thanks: "There are beds, food and drink, sanitary facilities and the hall is nice and warm. We have everything we need here." She wants to stay in the emergency accommodation until it is safe to go home again. And that will hopefully be soon - no matter how well looked after the victims are here by the Red Cross.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
