“Krone” in the emergency shelter: “Glad to be here!”

However, in addition to the camp beds in which the people found refuge and the mobile kitchen that provides food and drink, the crisis intervention teams are also on site. "We mustn't forget the psychological stress of such an exceptional situation," says Koreska. Between good families who have arrived, there are always people with bandages who are struggling to hold back their tears. Some are irritable, others have not yet grasped the magnitude of what has happened. But they all know that someone is looking after them. And that is probably the most important thing in this situation.